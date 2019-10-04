Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

