Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of SMG opened at $102.15 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.53%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

