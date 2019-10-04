JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$31.12 ($22.07) and last traded at A$31.55 ($22.38), approximately 311,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$31.95 ($22.66).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$31.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other JANUS/IDR UNRESTR news, insider Kevin Dolan bought 3,318 shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$39.18 ($27.79) per share, with a total value of A$129,999.24 ($92,198.04).

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

