JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 776 ($10.14).

JD stock traded up GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 754.20 ($9.85). 1,545,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 658.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 603.10. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 15,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

