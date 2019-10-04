Jiayin Group (JFIN) & Its Peers Critical Review

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jiayin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 285 1017 1193 63 2.40

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 40.27%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 2.70% 30.09% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 26.52 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $818.91 million 10.36

Jiayin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jiayin Group competitors beat Jiayin Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

