Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

JNJ stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

