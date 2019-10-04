Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,834 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.30. 2,657,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.