JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €116.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.43 ($138.87).

FRA:SIE opened at €94.42 ($109.79) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.65.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

