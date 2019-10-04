K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Up 12%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 15,850 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 35,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

About K2 Gold (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

