Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Up 8.2%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78, 3,384,006 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 298% from the average session volume of 850,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDMN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $126,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $7,597,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 683.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 98,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 145.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 91,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.