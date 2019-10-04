Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $175,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $390,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,212. The firm has a market cap of $206.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.07. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Cha bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $445,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 147,465 shares of company stock worth $2,539,803. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

