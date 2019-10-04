Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($144.83).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

KRTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,077,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,522,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.