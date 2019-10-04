Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $8.56. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 6,696 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

