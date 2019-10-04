Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after buying an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after buying an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,094,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,573. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

