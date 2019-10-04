Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,524,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,931,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. 20,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,586. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $118.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.