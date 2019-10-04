KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.59. 5,200,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

