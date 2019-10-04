Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.95.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.06. 521,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,142. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $558.23 million and a P/E ratio of 30.60.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$100.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,010,553.49. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,419 shares in the company, valued at C$345,610.35. Insiders have purchased a total of 191,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,602 over the last 90 days.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

