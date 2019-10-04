Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,606. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

