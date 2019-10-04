KeyCorp Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $265.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.40 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total value of $321,846.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total transaction of $211,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $252,102.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,126 shares of company stock worth $1,867,391. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

