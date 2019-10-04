KeyCorp Raises HCP (NYSE:HCP) Price Target to $37.00

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCP’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

HCP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of HCP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.44.

HCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 3,313,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,885. HCP has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of HCP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCP by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,988,000 after purchasing an additional 788,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,570,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HCP by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HCP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

