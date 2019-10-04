Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after acquiring an additional 970,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,033 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after acquiring an additional 812,350 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,806. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

