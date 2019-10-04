Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 64,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 643,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Kinerjapay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

