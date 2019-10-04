KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 12.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 31.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 179,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 12.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. 14,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $162.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

