Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $499.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000945 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,583,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

