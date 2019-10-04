KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,845. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $201.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $908,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,603 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

