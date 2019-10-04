KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

KWEB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,044. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

