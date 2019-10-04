Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Kraton worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Kraton by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

