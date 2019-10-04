KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Stock Holdings Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KT by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KT by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. ValuEngine upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 38,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,208. KT Corp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

