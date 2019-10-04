KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.92 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $97.60 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00013519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 177,801,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,801,051 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.