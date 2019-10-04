Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,882 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 471,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,583,000 after purchasing an additional 367,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after buying an additional 152,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 278.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 139,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,651,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,003,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8733 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

