Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.27. 44,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.87. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

