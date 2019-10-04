Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

Baidu stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,695. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.74. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

