Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 37.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

