Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 15,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

