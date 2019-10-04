Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,659,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 183,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,242,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 43,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,601. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

