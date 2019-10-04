Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,906,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,157. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

