Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 21,930 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,238. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3157 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

