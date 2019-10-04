Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 77,409 Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,409 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 46,348 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSE IDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

