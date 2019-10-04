Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,852. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $156.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18.

