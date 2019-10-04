Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,387. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

