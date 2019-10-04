Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,037. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.