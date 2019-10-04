Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on Lancaster Colony and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,788. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $133.89 and a 12 month high of $194.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $251,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $149,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

