Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

LMRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 27,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,251. The company has a market cap of $389.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $18.25.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 908,876 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.