Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.07 ($69.84).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €54.00 ($62.79). 428,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €64.14 ($74.58).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.