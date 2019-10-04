Lau Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lau Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.20. 112,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.