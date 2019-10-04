Lau Associates LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lau Associates LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. 4,372,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,788,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

