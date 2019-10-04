Lau Associates LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lau Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lau Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 50,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,770. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

