Lekoil (LON:LEK) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lekoil (LON:LEK) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:LEK opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Lekoil has a 12 month low of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.17 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of $23.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.73.
About Lekoil
Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.
