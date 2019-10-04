Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.05.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,901. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Lennar has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 244.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 499.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.