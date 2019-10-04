Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,186.90. 542,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,174.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

